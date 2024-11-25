Sean "Diddy" Combs will mark Thanksgiving at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center with a standard prison holiday meal as he awaits trial on serious criminal charges.

But that doesn't mean he'll enjoy a lavish Thanksgiving feast like he might outside of federal prison.

While the facility's menu for Thursday, November 28 does include traditional fare like turkey roast, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, with tofu offered as an alternative, that makes up just one meal of the day.

The 55-year-old music mogul, arrested in September on racketeering, prostitution, and sex trafficking charges, will start the holiday with fruit, pastries, and cereal.

Then, his evening meal will consist of two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with fruit and chips.

The next day will be like the rest of the week, with a regular entree for lunch including a baked fish sandwich, baked potato, and green beans.

Friday's dinner service will include lasagna, spinach, and a garden salad with whole wheat bread.

Diddy hasn't been a big fan of prison food, according to his attorney, Marc Agnifilio.

Agnifilio previously explained why Diddy had appeared a bit thinner as of late during court appearances, and it wasn't only because Diddy was pursuing a "healthier lifestyle".

It was because Diddy's "biggest challenge" while behind bars is the food being served in prison.

"I think the food's probably the roughest part of it," Agnifilio said via 'People' at the time.

Combs' imprisonment has been marked by controversy, with prosecutors alleging he violated communication rules by using other inmates' phone accounts, allegedly paying them through apps and commissary deposits. The government claims these calls are attempts to influence public perception and potential jurors.

Currently held without bail, Combs faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits while awaiting his May 2025 trial. His legal team has repeatedly sought pretrial release and maintains his innocence against all charges.

The 1,200-person detention center, built in 1994, now holds one of music's most prominent figures as the justice system processes charges that could reshape his legacy in the entertainment industry.