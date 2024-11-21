Katt Williams sat with 'GQ' magazine for a reflection on the state of Hollywood — including his previous comments on Sean "Diddy" Combs — during an interview significantly titled "The Man Who Opened the Portal."

During his interview, published on Wednesday, November 20, he shared his thoughts on the Harlem native, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

When the interviewer asked the comedian about why Diddy ended up on his list of topics to discuss when he appeared on 'Club Shay Shay' back in January 2024, he responded with a story of Tupac Shakur. Williams, who called Shakur his favorite artist, referenced the long-standing speculation that Diddy may have been involved in his passing back in 1996 — something that has never been confirmed, only suspected.

"I loved Tupac. And I felt like we were kindred spirits. So if I hear you responsible for knocking my n****a off, I don't give a f**k what job I end up being in, I don't care how things go. If I can get a way to get you, that's what I'm all about," the 'Pimp Chronicles' star told 'GQ.'

"I just don't like you walking around scot-free. 'Cause you a demon, and I know demons are powerful but I know why they're powerful... It's cold spiritual warfare going on out here in the real world. And part of my job is to not lose focus on that," he added.

Williams' new comments come after what became a bombshell interview with Shannon Sharpe on his fan-favorite show 'Club Shay Shay,' where the comedian held no punches. The video has gained over 83 million views to date.

The 53-year-old spoke candidly about Hollywood antics and boldly told Sharpe that "all lies" would "be exposed," prompting fans to deem 2024 the year of truth. That said, Williams admitted that he had no idea the show would be that explosive.

Sharpe revealed he never "In a million years thought that everything that transpired would happen," while Williams told 'GQ' he came prepared with every point he brought to Sharpe, adding that he wanted fans to pause and fact-check him throughout the interview.

Aside from calling out Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Kevin Hart, the 'Friday After Next' actor touched on Diddy's parties.

"Because P. Diddy be wanting to party," Williams said during Sharpe's fiery interview. "And you got to tell him no!"

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo has continually professed his client's innocence, deeming his ongoing prosecution "unjust." Agnifilo argued in a statement that the rapper has fully complied with the process and even voluntarily relocated to New York City in anticipation of the charges against him, concluding that these are the acts of an "innocent man with nothing to hide."

Federal prosecutors alleged the 55-year-old and his associates threatened, abused and coerced women and others around him "to fulfill his sexual desires," per 'The Independent.'

Williams told the men's media outlet that he believes it's the "age of truth," and the season isn't just reserved for 2024.

"For the first time ever, whoever them motherf*****s are that would be involved in the Illuminati, and the shadow government, and all of that s**t that really exists, that really runs the world, all of them is 80 to 100 right now. So the viciousness to keep these secrets at bay, and the ability to keep you from knowing s**t, right now, doesn't really apply," Williams said. "You could really find out whatever the f**k you needed to find out right now."

Sean "Diddy" Combs is due to stand trial in May 2025. He is innocent until proven guilty.