Kellie Pickler is reportedly involved in a legal squabble with her in-laws over who the property of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, belongs to.

The 38-year-old has filed a petition against her late husband's parents, who are currently the co-administrators of his estate, per the 'Blast.'

Pickler has filed a petition stating that "A dispute has arisen amongst the parties regarding certain personal property allegedly [Kyle's] possession prior to his death," per the media outlet.

According to Pickler's attorney, Jacobs' parents went on to create a document they titled "List of Assets" and have reportedly "Demanded — via a subpoena issued in the probate estate directed to [Kellie] — that [Kellie] deliver to the possession of their legal counsel."

Kellie Pickler Accused Kyle Jacob's Parents Of Creating A List Of Assets Without Her Knowledge https://t.co/wXsOIouTmt — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 27, 2024

"Included in the List of Assets are items that [Kellie] either does not have in her possession or over which right, title and possession are disputed," the "Best Days of Your Life" singer's lawyer added.

The petition goes on to argue that Pickler's in-laws allegedly gained access to her home "and obtained items of personal property after [Kyle's] death." The filing states that her late husband's parents never provided her with a list of those items.

The singer's suit requests that his parents, Reed and Sharon, provide a list detailing which items were taken, and is seeking help from the court system to resolve the contention regarding the personal property.

Per the media outlet, the filing lists her ex-husband's gun collection, which includes one shotgun, three rifles, and seven pistols. In addition to the guns, other assets are listed including Rolex and Garmin watches, a vintage J45 Gibson guitar, baseball card albums, school awards, and more.

That said, the response to Pickler's petition denies that she was unaware of the items' location.

The parents argued that "[Kellie] and her counsel have provided conflicting information regarding the location and rightful possession of the items listed and, as set forth hereinabove, have admitted [Kellie] is in possession of several items of property of [Kyle]," the country music star's parents shared.

They further argued that on one occasion, they visited Pickler's home on "the express invitation of [Kellie] and her counsel whom they met to discuss the transfer of items belonging to the estate."

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs married on New Year's Day back in 2011 after dating since 2008. In a tragic turn of events, the Nashville songwriter and record producer died by suicide in February of 2023. He was 49 years old.