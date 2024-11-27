Kaley Cuoco is getting candid about parenthood and mental health, revealing she and fiancé Tom Pelphrey are in couples therapy while raising their 19-month-old daughter Matilda.

During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the 38-year-old actress detailed exactly what keeping up with a toddler is like.

"Taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day," she explained.

"They're crying when they don't get what they want. You're making sure they make it to the bathroom, or you're cleaning their throw-up from whatever. And they're out of their minds, and you're making sure they don't die all day long."

The 'Big Bang Theory' star took a moment during the interview to advocate for couples therapy while her daughter was on her mind, telling the audience directly, "You should all be in couples therapy, just FYI."

The actress also addressed online criticism of her parenting style, calling for an end to mom-shaming. "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop [with] the shaming," she told 'E! News'. "Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can."

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 42, welcomed Matilda in March 2023, about a year after they began dating. The couple announced their engagement in August, sharing a selfie featuring Cuoco's ring with the caption "Amazing weekend."

Despite their engagement, the pair told 'People' they "haven't started planning anything yet," suggesting they might have another child before tying the knot. "We're gonna go way out of order," Cuoco explained. "That's our plan."

Cuoco recently shared that she had to make the "excruciating decision" to re-home her dog Shirley at 14 years of age when she started dating Pelphrey in 2022.

The actress explained that the dog "just could not live with us with how she was behaving, and I loved her so much, but I was really scared. And I didn't want something really bad to happen or possibly a person accidentally be there and get hurt."