Kristin Cavallari recently called Scott Disick "manipulative" in a new episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest, and now, she's declared she's in her "villain era."

On her Instagram story, the fashion designer shared with her followers a photo a day after the podcast episode aired, where she read aloud direct messages allegedly from Disick.

Cavallari, 33, revealed on Tuesday's episode of her podcast that Scott, 41, reached out to her in a DM seeking to get back in touch years after their split.

It referenced their history and also included comments on the difficulties of being a parent.

The messages, as quoted by the Daily Mail, read:

It's been such a long time. It's crazy, kind of, crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar.

I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over.

I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be.'

I don't have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it's easier to chat.

Read more: Kristin Cavallari Cut Off Her Best Friend Kelly Henderson Over These Rumors

However, Cavallari's reaction was less than flattering. She said, "Scott, you miss me after 17 years?"

She dismissed his sentiments as manipulative, stating, "If this is not the most manipulative text I've ever gotten, well, then I don't know what is. This is classic textbook manipulation control bulls***."

After the podcast, sources claimed that Disick was hurt that Cavallari shared their text messages.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is perhaps best known for his on-again, off-again romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

Cavallari addressed the criticism she received on social media by introducing herself as being in her "villain era."

Before a concert, she uploaded a mirror selfie in a huge leather jacket, a daring ensemble of sheer black top, cheetah-print miniskirt, and matching combat boots.

During the podcast, Cavallari also tackled claims that she'd had an affair with Disick while he was with Kardashian—something she'd adamantly denied.

She stated that they were friends who enjoyed socializing together but maintained that nothing romantic ever occurred between them.

"We used to hang out all the time. Nothing ever happened between us. Then he started dating Kourtney."