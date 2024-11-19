Kristin Cavallari knows what it's like to lose a friend.

The 'Very Cavallari' star appeared on the Nov. 19 episode of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast.

Cavallari reflected on the demise of her friendship with former pal Kelly Henderson, revealing how Henderson's interaction with her then-husband Jay Cutler created tension between them.

Without mentioning Kelly specifically, Kristin described how viewers of 'Very Cavallari's' second season accused her best friend and Jay of having an affair. Although the star didn't believe the allegations, she felt her friend was "capitalizing" on the speculation and "trying to add fuel to the fire."

Kristin attempted to address the issue by sending her then-BFF an email expressing her feelings, saying that she "in no way, shape or form attacked or blamed" her friend. However, the message "blew up in [her] face," ultimately leading to the end of their friendship.

The friendship fallout had been previously discussed on Kristin's E! reality series, where she expressed her disappointment in how Henderson had handled the accusations. A source later told 'E! News' that the root of the issue was "100 percent not Jay" and was instead "Kelly seeking attention."

Kelly herself denied any romantic involvement with Jay during a May 2020 appearance on the 'All's Fair' podcast, stating, "There was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler."

Kristin, who shares three children with Jay, announced their plans to divorce in April 2020, citing "the situation of two people growing apart" as the reason for their split.