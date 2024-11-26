It seems Kristin Cavallari has no interest in keeping up with Scott Disick.

During an episode of Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the 37-year-old exposed her former friend, longtime star of the "The Kardashians" franchise, Scott Disick, by reading a message he sent to her in her Instagram DMs.

The 37-year-old blasted the 41-year-old father of three by reading his message aloud, word-for-word, in addition to calling out the "interesting timing" of his attempt to reconnect.

Read more: Diddy Will Feast on Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches for Thanksgiving Dinner While Awaiting Trial

"Hey!!!" Cavallari, 37, said of Disick's message. "It's been such a long time, it's crazy. Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar," she read.

Kristin Cavallari just read a DM she got from "manipulative" Scott Disick. 😳 pic.twitter.com/8J0UNErC27 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 26, 2024

"I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you've got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over," he added, per Cavallari. "I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be."

According to the former "The Hills" star, Disick concluded: "I don't have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it's easier to chat."

Cavallari noted that the timing of the message was "interesting," seeing as though she's been "ripping on the f*****g" Kardashian sisters during her podcast recently, maintaining that she hasn't "held back."

Cavallari declared the text messages the "most manipulative" thing she ever saw, adding that it's "classic textbook manipulation control bulls***t." The former reality TV star shared that at one point, she and Disick — ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian — were longtime friends.

Disick and Cavallari's relationship reportedly took a turn when rumors surfaced that she and Disick hooked up in 2011 which Cavallari denies, in addition to accusing Disick of conjuring the rumor up himself.

"I know for a fact [he did this] to piss off Kourtney," she alleged. "A lot of times when a girl sees that a guy has moved on, they're like, 'I want him back.' ... And it worked. They got back together," she said.

Cavallari has been open in the past about her current state, revealing that she's largely focused on herself and her children, and currently has no interest in "dating or partying."