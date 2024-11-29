Sharon Osbourne was looking fresh and fly while out shopping ahead of Thanksgiving when, once again, rumors about her alleged plastic surgery arose.

As per The Mirror, the 72-year-old television personality was spotted in Los Angeles wearing black leather pants and a sheer cream knit cardigan over a black bra as she left a Neiman Marcus store.

She paired the outfit with black shoes and a black zip-up jacket with leather sleeves.

Sharon Osbourne appears fresh-faced as she goes shopping amid surgery rumours https://t.co/o7jMWUPFH9 pic.twitter.com/NHDV9sBJPQ — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) November 28, 2024

Fans and observers alike took notice of Osbourne's radiant complexion and high-arched brows, prompting speculation about journey with cosmetic surgeries.

Earlier this month, the 64-year-old's face looked noticeably taut while out shopping, leading fans to speculate something was up with her appearance.

Osbourne has spoken previously about her history with cosmetic surgery, revealing her years of going under the knife in past interviews.

Having also claimed to have had several face lifts, she underwent a much-discussed "cyclops" face lift back in October 2021, describing it as "horrendous."

Osbourne told The Sunday Times that she regretted the outcome, saying, "I looked like a f-----g cyclops."

Many others praised Osbourne's fashion and youthful looks, though, and have defended her against the backlash.

Social media users have both praised and denounced Osbourne for her openness about her cosmetic journey over the past two years. Fans applauded her for taking pride in how she looks, but many have since claimed that surgery led to terrible consequences for her face.