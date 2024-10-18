Sharon Osbourne has placed the blame on the music industry for Liam Payne's untimely death.

The former 'X Factor' judge expressed her sorrow on Instagram, lamenting the industry's failure to support the struggling singer.

"Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down," Osbourne began in a poignant statement on Thursday, October 17.

Osbourne criticized the industry, asking, "Where was this industry when you needed them?" in the post's caption.

Payne, who was one of five members of boy band One Direction since 2010, had been thrust into the harsh realities of the music industry at a young age. "You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world," Osbourne continued, wondering aloud, "Who was in your corner?" The caption was uploaded next to a picture of Payne dressed in all black.

Osbourne concluded her emotional post with, "Rest in peace, my friend 🕊️ @liampayne."

Though the 72-year-old was a judge on 'The X Factor' during various seasons, she was not on the panel when Payne auditioned in 2008 or when One Direction formed in 2010.

During his time with the band, Payne opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health, revealing that he had undergone rehab and maintained sobriety for 100 days by 2023.

Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Authorities confirmed that Payne suffered severe trauma that resulted in his death. His hotel room was found in disarray, with alcohol and drugs discovered inside.

He was 31.