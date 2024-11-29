Justin Combs, son of disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, is currently facing a rental ban.

According to the New York Post on November 27, Combs was reportedly banned from renting luxury mansions in Los Angeles, which he borrowed for throwing parties. The outlet shared that the ban was implemented since Combs' parties had allegedly led to "wrecking" and property damage.

The Southern California-based mansion broker alleged that the company they are working for had rented houses to Diddy's son. The source also added that Combs would say that a total of 20 people would be invited to his parties, but would soon turn around 200 attendees, and cause damage to the mansion.

The facilitator continued, "It's gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him. He called me to rent, and I said no."

The ban also reached the awareness of Combs' legal representative, Jeffrey Lichtman. The lawyer said in a brief statement that Combs was neither criminally charged nor civilly sued due to these allegations.

"He did nothing wrong," the lawyer added.

Read more: Diddy Could Spend Christmas Out of Jail

Combs is also active on social media and netizens are fully aware of how much the young man loves to party. Numerous posts also featured Combs holding various alcoholic drinks and attending other social gatherings.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'