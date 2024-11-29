Nicole Eggert broke down in tears during a heartfelt video on Instagram after she was unexpectedly permanently tattooed during a doctor's visit related to cancer.

The actress opened up to fans about the difficult process of battling breast cancer and learning to live with the scars she recently received at her most recent hospital appointment.

The 'Baywatch' alum was diagnosed with stage-2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer back in December 2023. Cribriform carcinoma is a rare, low-grade and slow-forming form of breast cancer.

The diagnosis is seemingly related to a family history, as it's been reported that her father had skin cancer and her mother had colon cancer, per 'The Independent.'

Eggert posted to her social media on November 20, first informing fans of an appointment she had at the hospital for a CT scan — "what they call imaging" — as preparation for radiation. In the very next video, she reveals what actually took place wasn't quite what she expected.

"They call it imaging and tattooing of my organs," the 52-year-old began. She also acknowledged that the step was necessary although she remains apprehensive to undergo chemo citing the damage it can do to the body. "I've seen it," she added.

Eggert appeared disturbed and in tears in the following video. "Okay so I just got out of my CT scan, mapping - as they call it - for my radiation treatment," she began. "When they said they were gonna tattoo me, I didn't realize it was actual, real tattoos — so I was tatted!" she exclaimed.

"It's minor, it's nothing but dots, but boy, every step of this process is never gonna let you forget it, there's just always going to be a constant reminder," she said through tears. She added that the medical staff was wonderful, and she'll need to work on herself to "get through" her situation.

"Honor what you're feeling. Love you so much. Thank you for sharing yourself with us," fellow actress Alyssa Milano replied in her comment thread. "You can travel through this and make it be a success story. Medicine and faith will get you to the finish line," a second encouraged. "We love you Nicole. You got this," another added.

In addition to 'Baywatch,' the actress is also known for her roles in "Charles in Charge" (1984), "Holiday Switch" (2007), and more. She has two daughters: Dilyn Elizabeth Eggert, 26, with ex-boyfriend Justin Herwick, and Keegan, 13, who's father was reportedly never revealed.