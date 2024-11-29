Former 'Neighbours' actress Scarlet Vas has responded to criticism over her marriage to stepbrother Tayo Ricci, as the couple prepares to welcome their first child.

The 29-year-old actress, who left the Australian soap in 2018, met Ricci as teenagers in Melbourne before their parents' relationship made them stepsiblings.

Previously, the pair had been best friends for seven years, as they revealed to 'The Sun' in 2021.

Despite the somewhat unconventional circumstances, they fell in love and married in Mykonos, Greece, last September.

Vas has been regularly posting images and videos celebrating her pregnancy since announcing it in October. But it seems not everyone has been able to share her joy about the impending addition to her family.

Despite a number of hateful comments, Vas addressed those who have labeled their relationship "weird" and "gross" with a notably unbothered attitude.

"Honestly, it doesn't affect us because we have each other," she told news.com.au in a new interview published on Friday, Nov. 29. "I don't really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh."

She added how they also "find trolls very entertaining."

"If something's really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic."

Vas is well-known for her role as Misti Sharma on 'Neighbours.'

She began to appear on the soap opera in April 2017 and made her final appearance in October 2018.