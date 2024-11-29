Keyshia Cole recently revealed the emotional backstory behind her iconic 2005 ballad "Love" during an interview on 'Way Up With Angela Yee.'

Speaking candidly, the Grammy-nominated artist shared how the single was inspired by unrequited feelings for a man who didn't reciprocate her affection.

"Know, the guy didn't like me. He just didn't like me, you know," Cole explained to Yee in a clip published on Thursday, November 28. "And I was, like, madly in love, and it was like, Yeah, you know. But because, I mean, he was well off, you know, and I was really young, and the women that he liked was much older and established, and so he just wasn't, wasn't like into me like that."

Yee probed further, asking if the man eventually came around.

Cole confirmed what many might suspect: "Oh for sure, they always do. Isn't that what always happens at first, as soon as I'm done, yeah, yeah, as soon as my feelings and emotions fly away, they come here [but] no, those feelings are gone."

The emotional resonance of "Love" has made it one of Cole's most beloved songs. The track, produced by Greg Curtis, was released on January 6, 2005, on her debut studio album 'The Way It Is.'

It peaked at No. 19 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It also went on to become certified platinum by the RIAA.

This isn't the only time Cole, 43, has been in the spotlight recently for her relationships.

The Oakland, California, native made headlines earlier in November after declaring herself "Single AF" following a brief romance with rapper Hunxho, who is 18 years her junior. The relationship stirred controversy, especially after Hunxho gifted her a Maybach for her birthday and Cole tattooed his name on her chest, only to later attempt to cover it up.

Cole, known for her emotionally heartbreaking tunes, finalized her divorce from NBA player Daniel Gibson back in 2020 after nine years of marriage.

The mother of two have since been linked with Niko Khale and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown before confirming her relationship with Hunxho in April 2024, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.