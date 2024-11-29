Remi Bader took to Instagram and TikTok to share her experience of spending Thanksgiving by herself.

The content creator, known for her candid social media presence, opened up about her decision in an emotional post, explaining that while it was not part of her original plan, it was necessary for her mental health.

Read more: 12 Celebrities Who Admitted To Using Ozempic

Addressing her followers, Bader, 29, began her Instagram Story with a heartfelt note.

"Know I love you and I'm grateful for you! Lucky every single day to have this platform and do what I do," she said. "Thank you for being here."

She accompanied the text with a photo of orange roses and followed it with an image of herself in tears. "Spending today alone was not the plan but what I felt I needed to do for me," she explained.

On TikTok, Bader expanded on her decision, emphasizing the importance of setting personal boundaries.

"I just needed to set boundaries with myself that was best for my mental health," she said. "I think we feel forced a lot of times when it comes to holidays that we need to be surrounded by people that maybe don't make us feel the best about ourselves."

To make the day special, Bader shared that she ordered a Thanksgiving meal from a restaurant after receiving recommendations from her followers.

Her $64 meal included traditional staples like turkey and pumpkin pie, which she described as "an amazing decision."

Bader concluded by reminding her followers that everyone's holiday doesn't have to look the same, adding, "I love you, I'm thankful for you, happy Thanksgiving."