Former 'Euphoria' star Barbie Ferreira has become the center of social media attention after recent photos revealed a dramatic weight loss transformation.

The 27-year-old's new appearance has sparked widespread discussion and speculation about possible use of weight loss medications.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, compared recent mirror selfies to earlier photos of Ferreira, noting the dramatic change in her appearance. Some referenced the horror film 'The Substance,' while others directly speculated about Ozempic use, with one user commenting that "Ozempic is one hell of a drug."

Sources close to Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez in HBO's 'Euphoria,' suggested the transformation may be career-motivated.

"Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity," they told 'Daily Mail.'

Another source added, "Whether she did Ozempic or lost weight by other means, she is loving all the attention from it."

Ferreira previously expressed a desire to move beyond stereotypical roles, stating she didn't want to "portray the fat best friend." While she hasn't commented on the speculation about her weight loss methods, the transformation comes as HBO confirms 'Euphoria's' return for a third season, set to begin production in 2025 — though Ferreira won't be returning to the show.

This speculation comes amid increasing discussion about celebrity use of diabetes medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy for weight loss.

Recently, actresses like Rebel Wilson and Oprah Winfrey admitted to using such medications, with Wilson discussing brief Ozempic use for weight maintenance and Winfrey acknowledging use of "weight loss medication" in December.

Ferreira hasn't issued any statements or official comment about her change in appearance.