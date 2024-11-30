The controversial NSFW joke that was deemed too extreme for "Deadpool & Wolverine" by Disney has recently been revealed.

Months of curiosity have surrounded Ryan Reynolds' disclosure that a specific line was requested to be removed by Disney from the movie.

Now accessible through Disney's FYC portal, the unfiltered screenplay reveals the scandalous conversation.

During a scene where Deadpool breaks the fourth wall out of exasperation upon hearing about Magneto's downfall, the original script had him unleash this scathing remark, "F**k! What we can't even afford one more X-Man?"

"Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c**k in my throat," Reynolds character continued.

The joke that Disney told Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds to remove from ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ has finally been revealed:



“We can't even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse co*k in my throat.” pic.twitter.com/qJYa7s7dPv — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 29, 2024

Director Shawn Levy previously hinted at a memorable moment in the movie, revealing that out of all the lines, there was only one that required modification.

He told EW, "We have made a pact, Ryan and I, to go to our grave with that line, but I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool's a** and starting to lie like crazy."

Levy continued, "I was like, 'Ryan, that's your replacement line in response to, 'Can we clean it up?' That's Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge."

Despite the removal of the specific Mickey Mouse joke, the final movie stirred controversy with its inclusion of several gay jokes. Opinions among fans were split on social platforms, especially regarding the jokes made by Reynold's character about his interest in Hugh Jackman's character Wolverine.

Leading up to the highly anticipated debut of the summer blockbuster, Reynolds disclosed that Disney's CEO Bob Iger had requested him to refrain from mentioning a particular cheeky remark that ultimately found its way into the movie's final draft.

"Ryan, Bob Iger here. Would love it if you'd take that one line out. It's really going to make our life hard over here," Reynolds recalled Iger telling him.

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman unbox the Deadpool & Wolverine Xbox cheeky controllers



“This is just hours of therapy for my kids” -Hugh Jackman pic.twitter.com/iIwE15ooo7 — IGN (@IGN) July 22, 2024

However, in "Deadpool & Wolverine," there were several cleaner jokes that managed to make the cut.

However, the jokes that involved star Jackman and Jennifer Garner's divorces sparked a lot of discussion. Particularly memorable were the jabs referencing Jackman's divorce and Garner's portrayal of Elektra, a character she shared the screen with her ex-husband Ben Affleck in "Daredevil" and its standalone 2005 movie.