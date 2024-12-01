Prince Harry may draw parallels to Taylor Swift's experience with heightened security during her "Eras Tour," in his effort to secure police protection in the UK.

Just like Swift, who had armed police escorts at Wembley Stadium due to security fears, the Duke of Sussex wants to prioritize the safety of himself and his family while in the country.

Originating from a decision in February, a legal dispute arose concerning the removal of Harry and his family's entitlement to UK security after they chose to distance themselves from their duties as active royals.

Even though facing an initial challenge in the legal system, Harry remains firm in his intent to challenge the ruling, with the court date set for the upcoming spring of 2025.

An insider who spoke to PEOPLE explained that there are discrepancies in the security measures being put in place, specifically, the decision made by the authorities to assign armed police escorts to Swift during her shows at Wembley Stadium in August 2024.

This situation has raised concerns regarding the transparency and uniformity of such security arrangements.

"Clearly Prince Harry is being treated completely differently to everyone else," the insider added.

Underlining the necessity for a more structured and open method in protection judgments, the source mentioned the importance of safeguarding public safety while distributing security resources fairly.

Another insider told The Telegraph, "The decision to provide a police escort for Taylor Swift has exposed troubling inconsistencies in how protection decisions are reached."

"Whilst Prince Harry is denied protection despite consistent, long-standing and well-documented threats, we saw extraordinary measures being taken here – including the Met seeking counsel from the Attorney General – for a visiting performer – because that performer's manager and parent threatened to pull her out if she wasn't given the protection they wanted for her."

Neil Basu, a former assistant commissioner at the Met police, also stressed the importance of protecting Swift to mitigate any potential political and economic repercussions resulting from mishandling the situation or cancelling the show.

"I would have made the same decision. But the same logic surely applies to the youngest son and family of our King."

"There remains a broad spectrum of threats from online actors/trolls stirring hate as well as organized terror groups against prominent public figures, and the Sussex family will be one of the most prominent targets."

In light of the continuous legal dispute, the duke's connection with his father, King Charles, has faced significant strain. Even after Harry attempted to address the matter with his father while visiting the UK, the palace has maintained a stance of silence regarding the restoration of security to its former standards.

Engaged in a legal dispute with the UK Government, Harry challenged the Home Office's ruling in February 2020 that he would be granted a modified level of protection upon his return to the UK after his Royal Family exit.

In a ruling made by High Court judge Peter Lane in February, it was determined that there was no wrongdoing in the decision to alter his security measures. Despite this verdict, he is anticipated to file an appeal in April 2025.