Bishop T.D. Jakes recently shared a virtual update about his health with his congregation during a livestream from The Potter's House Dallas.

During the service, his son-in-law, Toure Roberts, led the sermon and introduced Jakes, allowing the prominent pastor and author to address the church.

Jakes' daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, was also in attendance.

"Many of you don't realize that you're looking at a miracle," Jakes stated. "I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery [and] survived this surgery." He emphasized his gratitude for divine intervention and the support of the global community following his ministry.

Doctors have advised Jakes to "go slow" as he recovers, but he expressed gratitude for being on the mend. He encouraged self-care, noting he had a full physical examination and was deemed "fine."

"The truth of the matter is sometimes things happen and they're beyond our control, and sometimes things happen in this spiritual warfare," Jakes said. "I haven't deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is He that is in us and he does endure."

The pastor urged viewers to remain faithful and assured them he was in good spirits. "I feel good, I'm in no pain. I'm in peace and tranquility and I want you to know that I can feel your prayers," he said.

TD Jakes suffering a heart attack during sermon. pic.twitter.com/5eFWiHkl6c — David Niño Rodriguez (@ninoboxer) November 26, 2024

Reflecting on the incident, Jakes described feeling "cradled" in peace, though he admitted he didn't fully grasp what happened until seeing it later on TV. He expressed deep gratitude for the prayers, love, and support he received, noting that God and his wife were with him throughout.

Jakes recalled becoming emotional when he saw someone being taken to the morgue during his last hospital day. "Every moment, every second, every minute of your life, you should recognize that somebody's headed to the morgue while you're headed to the light," he shared. "Not because you're any better, not because they're any worse, but by the amazing grace of God."

The incident occurred during a sermon on Sunday, November 24, as Jakes began to shudder after lowering his mic. A team immediately surrounded him, and The Potter's House Dallas later confirmed in a statement he received swift medical attention. In a Wednesday update, Jakes clarified, "I did not have a stroke," but acknowledged the situation "could've been fatal if it weren't for God's intervention."

"A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional," Jakes said in his earlier statement. He vowed to rest and recuperate as God restores him.

Since founding The Potter's House in 1996, Jakes has grown it into a congregation of over 30,000 members. Beyond his ministry, he has counseled U.S. presidents and spoke at President Obama's 2009 inauguration.