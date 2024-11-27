Bishop T.D. Jakes is confronting new challenges, not only from a recent health scare but also from a legal battle.

Days after experiencing a medical emergency during his Sunday, Nov. 24 sermon, Jakes filed a defamation lawsuit against Pennsylvania pastor Duane Youngblood.

Youngblood accused Jakes of sexually assaulting him when he was 18 or 19 years old. Jakes' representatives claim these allegations, first made public on the 'Larry Reid Live' podcast on Oct. 27, are completely false and motivated by financial gain.

During the podcast, Youngblood alleged that Jakes made unwanted advances toward him following a church event in Pittsburgh. He claimed Jakes embraced him, attempted to kiss him, and later asked if they could sleep together during a second incident.

Jakes categorically denied these claims in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court, according to 'The New York Post.' His legal team argued that the stress from these accusations may have contributed to the medical episode he experienced mid-sermon at The Potter's House in Dallas.

"This lawsuit is intended to bring that scheme to a halt," Jakes' legal team stated. "To end the extreme emotional, physical, and spiritual toll Defendants' conduct has caused Bishop Jakes, to set the record straight so the world understands the patent falsity of the accusations, and to restore Bishop Jakes's reputation."

On Nov. 15, Youngblood, along with his attorney Tyrone Blackburn, demanded $6 million from Jakes, 67, to settle the matter privately. Youngblood warned that failure to comply would result in a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit.

Jakes and his attorneys insist the allegations are fabricated, pointing to Youngblood's criminal history. The lawsuit noted that Youngblood is a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania, having previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two teenage boys.

In a past interview with Reid, Youngblood admitted to his offenses, including a 2002 incident with a 15-year-old member of his congregation. He received seven years probation and one year of house arrest in 2006. Violating parole conditions in 2014, he was sentenced to serve five to 10 years in prison and must now register as a sex offender for life.

Jakes' legal team argues that Youngblood is using social media and legal threats to spread false claims for personal and financial benefit. "Bishop Jakes believes with all his heart that actual victims of sexual abuse should be treated with the utmost respect," they wrote. "But that is not the case here."

Youngblood, who describes himself as reformed, authored a book titled 'Freedom from Homosexuality: No Longer Living the Lie.'