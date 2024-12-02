Orlando Brown, a former Disney Channel star, has once again become a topic of controversy due to troubling statements made during a recent livestream with streamer Deshae Frost.

Known for his unpredictable behavior, Brown shocked viewers by making explicit and deeply inappropriate claims about his parents, leaving those present visibly uncomfortable.

During the livestream, Brown read aloud from Frost's screen before launching into his disturbing remarks. "'We listen and we don't judge,'" Brown read, continuing, "I had sex with my mama and my daddy. 'We listen and we don't judge!' I got a baby with my mama and my daddy. 'We listen and we don't judge!' And I'm telling you the motherf*****g truth! [...] Thank you for giving me some p***y. I love my mom for that, you know? She taught me how to f**k like a man. My own mother did."

Orlando Brows makes uncomfortable claims about having s*x with his parents on Deshae Frost's stream... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FHOdvhQYep — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 2, 2024

While many speculate that Brown, 37, may have been trolling or seeking attention, his words have drawn widespread criticism. Social media erupted with responses ranging from outrage to concern for his mental health. The comments are the latest in a string of controversial statements from Brown, whose behavior has often raised eyebrows in recent years.

Nick Cannon, who has previously commented on Brown's public struggles, once said, "This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own." Cannon's remarks continue to resonate as Brown's public statements grow increasingly erratic.

In other Brown news, the former 'That's So Raven' actor sat down for an interview with Funny Marco and Ray J, and the interaction between the two stars caused quite a buzz.

In the teaser clip, Brown begins throwing playful jabs at Ray J, specifically insinuating that Ray J attended Diddy's infamous "Freak Off" parties, which immediately raises the tension between the two.

Ray J, seemingly caught off guard, listens as Brown confidently remarks, "No, no, it's all white, baby. You know, it's all white," referring to the party theme. A surprised Ray J, 43, responds, "Yeah? It's all white?" to which Brown, without hesitation, confirms, "Yeah, it's all white. Playing, dancing." Things get even more interesting when Ray J tries to get clarity, directly asking Brown if he had actually been to these parties.

Brown replies, "No, no, no. Actually, no no no, bro," making it clear that despite the playful banter, he himself hasn't attended the controversial gatherings.