Nick Cannon admitted that he needs help after publicly revealing he's been diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

The 'Wild N' Out' boss opened up about his diagnosis and exactly how it's affected his life during an episode of 'Counsel Culture' podcast called "I Am A Narcissist," detailing that he's displayed nearly all of the indicators of the condition.

Today, Cannon says he's been accepting of his diagnosis and is on a journey of embracing therapy and mental health.

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests," Cannon, 44, told 'PEOPLE' in a statement while serving meals at a Mission's event and Thanksgiving celebration.

"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew," the father of 12 said.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," he told the outlet. "To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a mental health condition which affects the way people see themselves and others. Those with NPD may have an exaggerated sense of self-importance and an excessive need for admiration, which can lead to harmful behaviors.

Other indicators include those that lack empathy, exaggerate achievements, fantasize about unlimited success, power, or beauty, are unable to handle criticism, and may have difficulty forming deep relationships, per 'Mayo Clinic.'

The 'Masked Singer' host also gave the outlet insight into how he spends his time during the holidays with his 12 children, explaining that although it does get complicated, he's going to be full by the end of the holiday.

"It's very complicated. I'm a busy man on Thanksgiving," he began. "I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things, you know what I mean? Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey. So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like."

Last month, Cannon celebrated Halloween with several of his children, showcasing an impressive lineup of numerous costumes. On Thursday, Oct. 31, the 'Drumline' actor shared his festive costumes, posing with his children in at least four different looks.

Nick Cannon — full name Nicholas Scott Cannon — has 12 children with six women, including two with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. His career began as a teen on hit 90s cult-favorite series, "All That" before going on to host "The Nick Cannon Show."