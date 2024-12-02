Filmmaker Ava DuVernay delivered powerful commentary on America's judicial system during an in-depth conversation with Rosalie Varda at the Marrakech Film Festival.

The director of the Oscar-nominated documentary '13th' spoke candidly about what she perceives as systematic inequalities in law enforcement and criminal justice.

"The United States is run by criminals," DuVernay stated, highlighting what she sees as a double standard in how justice is administered.

She contrasted the treatment of "a Black kid on the corner who might sell marijuana" with powerful figures who "get reelected and make millions of dollars and sell electric cars," noting how the former often faces years in prison while the latter prospers, seemingly referring to president-elect Donald Trump in her commentary.

Reflecting on the unexpected global impact of '13th,' DuVernay expressed surprise at its widespread resonance. "I thought it would sit on the back pages of Netflix and no one would see it," she admitted.

The documentary's international success, reaching number one in multiple countries, demonstrated to her concerns about prejudice and social hierarchies across different societies, though the United States' issues seem to have affected her the most.

During the conversation, DuVernay also shared her unique career trajectory, describing her transition from film publicist to director in her 30s.

She pinpointed a defining moment on the set of Michael Mann's 'Collateral,' where watching Mann direct Tom Cruise and Javier Bardem sparked her directorial ambitions. "I want to be Michael Mann," she recalled thinking, particularly after realizing she had her own creative instincts about scene direction.

Despite her early success, including a Sundance prize for 'Selma,' DuVernay remained grounded, continuing her publicity work while directing her first three films. Her appearance at Marrakech took place among conversations with filmmakers like Tim Burton and David Cronenberg.

DuVernay's documentary '13th' is available to stream now on Netflix.