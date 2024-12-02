It seems Deion Sanders is getting out a dodge when it comes to associating with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders.

Sanders recently accompanied two of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, for their senior walk as members of Colorado Buffaloes football team. Fans quickly noticed how the former Dallas Cowboys' star immediately bolted when his ex-wife began to approach them.

The 57-year-old — who is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team — was speedy in avoiding Pilar, who fans claim was "Hell on 2 feet."

"Alright, we're going to try to do the impossible," Shilo, 24, said into the camera. "My brother [Shedeur] just got my mom from the stands cause of the senior day and we didn't know we had to walk. They're not gonna. That's like World War III trying to get them to walk together."

In the viral video, Sanders stood alongside his sons Shedeur and Shilo as the three collectively walked along the turf during the grand announcement. When his ex-wife entered the camera, she's seen walking toward the family, prompting the father of five patting his sons on the back before making a sharp turn away from Pilar.

"I'm not mad at no man that's a great father and protecting his peace! As he should," one fan agreed. "Y'all think Tia Kemp something! Pilar was hell on 2 feet!!" a second exclaimed. "Protect yo' peace by any means necessary. Pilar was a piece of work!" a third poked. "We love a man that creates boundaries, I see no wrong," a fourth laughed.

Pilar and Sanders haven't been on speaking terms for more than a decade now, according to 'Essentially Sports.' The two shared a messy marriage and an even messier divorce.

The former love birds reportedly endured a fierce battle when it came to resolving the custody of their three children. Since then, the couple has opted to keep their distance from one another.

Today, Sanders is rumored to be dating model Qiana Aviles, who's reportedly 27 years younger than the star coach. He was formerly engaged to Hollywood producer and businesswoman, Tracey Edmonds. However, the two broke up four years later in December 2023.