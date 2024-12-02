Snoop Dogg is pulling out all the stops for his daughter Cori Broadus' wedding.

The rapper recently shared the extravagant gift he planned for Cori as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Dec. 2, Snoop revealed, "It's the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn't opened it yet. It was a million dollars for her wedding."

He then joked to host Hudson, "But, Jen, if it was me, my wedding would have been $100, and $900,000 would have gone in my pocket."

Broadus' wedding plans were briefly delayed earlier this year after she suffered a stroke, but the journey to the big day—and the challenges along the way—will be chronicled in the new E! special Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story.

While the couple may face some challenges before the big day, Snoop has no doubts in his mind that Duece is the man for his daughter.

"I know he's the one. As a father, you know. I'm gonna speak for him because, as a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl, you ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care," he told Hudson.

Snoop went on to joke that he often has Duece's back over his own daughter's.

"He's always in the right. If anything, I gotta talk to her about, 'Hey, let off of him a little bit. Back up!'" Snoop said.

While Snoop may be one of most iconic rappers in the game, his daughter shared that he is just a down-to-earth guy with a low-key parenting style.

"I think the best thing is he's just so supportive. Sometimes I'm like, 'Wait, this is my dad?' He's such this legend, but he's always there for me and shows me everything that I need to know in life," Broadus said.

She is one of the three children that Snoop has with his wife Shante. Together they share sons Corde and Cordell and daughter Cori. Snoop also has another child from a previous relationship.

The rapper honored his wife earlier this year with a music video for his song "My Everything." The track features Danny Boy and the romantic music video sees Snoop thanking his wife for supporting him through everything and being his No. 1 fan for all these years.

Scenes from the music video show Shante hanging out with friends before Snoop makes a grand entrance to dance with his wife.

