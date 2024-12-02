Trent Williams and his wife, Sondra, shared heartbreaking news on Monday, December 1.

Sondra announced on Instagram that their son, Trenton O'Brien Williams Jr., had passed away during childbirth. This devastating revelation came on the same day that Williams was notably absent from the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Buffalo Bills.

"It's been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I've ever had to endure," wrote Sondra.

"Last Sunday night on 11/24/24, I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38 pm. At only 35 weeks, your impactful and quick arrival didn't even give mommy time to get an epidural. I'm so grateful to have had your Aunt Katina (who also cut your cord) and nurse Hannah by my side," she continued.

Sondra shared that after losing Trenton's twin early in her pregnancy, she "prayed and hoped" that his diagnosis of Trisomy 13 — a rare genetic condition that occurs when fetuses have an extra copy of chromosome 13 —"wasn't true and wouldn't be the fate" of her "long-awaited beautiful Son-shine."

"My firstborn and only son, I've always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more," the yoga teacher added. "Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will always be our Guardian Angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow."

Sondra then disclosed that knowing she "will never be able to watch [him] grow older" alongside her daughters has her eyes "filled with tears."

"I can't even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you. Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms," she continued. "My heart is broken and my arms are empty. But I know you'll always be near, watching over me and your sisters. And for that, my heart smiles with gratitude."

The offensive tackle has yet to comment on his child's death.

Trent and Sondra, who has three daughters, had announced they were expecting their fourth child with an Instagram post on June 24. "R&B Williams Baby #4," Sondra captioned a video montage from her time at the R&B Money Tour.

