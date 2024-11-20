Shaniece Hairston has revealed the sex of her baby.

The daughter of Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada confirmed the news in an interview with Life & Style. "I had a boy, by the way, so not many people know that," she told correspondent Shakirah Brightly.

"I keep getting comments like, 'What did you have?' I was waiting until today [to disclose it]," continued Hairston.

The 31-year-old then gave some insights into her son's personality, saying his temperament changes "every day" and he particularly gets "a little fussier when he's getting sleepy."

She also delved into how her relationship with her mom changed after becoming a mother. "I have always been so appreciative of my mom but I have never been more appreciative than I have been during this journey," she shared. "She has been so supportive and has given me so much grace during my pregnancy."

Hairston added that she "never even knew" that their mother-daughter bond could get closer but their bond has grown even more "with the new bundle of joy."

As for when fans can expect to see the newborn, Hairston said she and the father — whose identity hasn't been confirmed yet — don't plan to share photos anytime soon but will do so "eventually." She explained the reason why we haven't seen her little one, disclosing, "I kind of dealt with enough scrutiny when I was pregnant... that I don't want that for my child."

Hairston announced her pregnancy in June with a beachside photo showing off her baby bump. "Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet," she captioned the Instagram post. While she received many comments congratulating her, some questioned her decision to have a child out of wedlock.

Previously, In Touch reported that The Game is the baby's father. While the rapper hasn't said whether he is the father of Hairston's boy, he confirmed he was expecting his fourth child on the podcast Tacos & Shawarma.

"It's going to be a different parenting experience from when I was younger," said the 44-year-old. "When I was younger I was still hard-headed in the streets and I don't know how I even made it to this point in my life doing the things that I was doing, but I made it." He added that this time around, it'll "just be interesting to parent at this age."

