Tennis icon Serena Williams became the subject of social media chatter following a viral post featuring her and her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Viewers commented on her skin tone in the clip, which appeared to look much lighter than fans were used to seeing it.

The clip, posted to Williams' social media accounts, prompted immediate reactions across platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where users debated possible explanations for what some saw as a lighter complexion.

While some commenters jumped to conclusions about Williams' potentially intentional skin alterations, others offered more practical explanations.

"It could be an incorrect makeup shade, bad lighting, or just a filter," one user noted, while others suggested reduced sun exposure might play a role, given Williams' decreased time on professional tennis courts.

"I tell my daughters they are so beautiful all day everyday for this exact reason," another commenter wrote.

But Williams did not take those comments lying down, as she shot back a response at accusations she had been bleaching her skin.

"There is a thing called sunlight and in that sunlight you get different colors," Williams said. She also explained that she had been wearing stage makeup in the video she originally shared.

In that video, she pointed out, she had just volunteered to help out kids backstage at one of their performances, so it made sense that her skin might look a different color.

"I am a dark Black woman and I love who I am and love how I look," she stated unequivocally.

Throughout her career, Williams has been an influential voice for self-acceptance and body positivity, breaking barriers both on and off the tennis court.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has previously addressed society's beauty standards and the importance of embracing natural appearances.

Recently, Williams made headlines when she had a grapefruit-sized lump removed from her neck, later diagnosed as a cyst.