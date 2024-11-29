Alexis Ohanian, husband to tennis icon Serena Williams, revealed a major health scare on Thanksgiving in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a visible scar on his neck, Ohanian explained he had recently undergone surgery to remove half of his thyroid after tracking suspicious nodules for several years.

In his post, Ohanian stated that he had been monitoring the nodules for four years, noting that they had gradually increased in size. A recent biopsy indicated that "they'd very likely turn cancerous," prompting him to take proactive action. He wrote, "I wasn't going to take a chance."

Ohanian also opened up about his personal history with cancer, making the decision even more significant.

"My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later," he shared. "I hate cancer."

Reflecting on the outcome of the surgery, the Reddit co-founder expressed relief that the procedure went smoothly. He joked that the worst part was being unable to lift weights for two weeks but acknowledged it was a small sacrifice compared to the potential risks he avoided.

In his message, Ohanian used the opportunity to encourage other men to take their health seriously. "Fellow men, get checked out, especially if y'all are dads," he urged, before wishing his followers a happy Thanksgiving.

The post also included photos of Ohanian with his two daughters, 6-year-old Olympia and 1-year-old Adira, highlighting the gratitude he feels for his family and health this holiday season.

His wife also had a medical scare this year. Williams revealed that she had a cyst removed from her neck.

The world-renowned retired tennis superstar recently shared that she underwent surgery to remove a benign branchial cyst from her neck. The cyst — which had grown to the size of a small grapefruit — was successfully removed before Williams assured fans that she is recovering well.

The athlete shared the medical news with her followers and fans through a social media post. "I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I'm healthy," she wrote in the caption of the post.

@serena Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #fyp #foryourpage #serenawilliams #mom ♬ original sound - Serenawilliams

The procedure came after the mom of two first noticed a lump on her neck back in May of this year. After visiting a doctor, she underwent a MRI, which confirmed the presence of a branchial cyst. At that time, medical professionals told her the cyst did not require immediate removal unless she chose to do so. Initially, Williams decided to leave it alone, but over time, the cyst continued to grow.

Following the surgery, Williams emphasized that she is prioritizing her health. "Health always comes first," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.