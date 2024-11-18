Masked burglars staged a daring raid on the Windsor Castle estate, targeting an area alarmingly close to the home of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, who were asleep in Adelaide Cottage.

The thieves used a stolen truck to force entry through the Shaw Farm gate, a point often used by the Prince and Princess of Wales, before making off with agricultural equipment. Among the stolen items were a quad bike, which the burglars used to flee the scene.

The timing of the break-in raises serious concerns. According to a source who spoke to 'The Sun,' the perpetrators seemed to have intimate knowledge of the estate's security lapses. "It was a Sunday night on a school week, so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds." The source suggested the burglars may have been watching the property for some time to learn when farm buildings were left unattended.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the events, stating, "At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor. Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area." Authorities have yet to make any arrests, but the investigation remains active.

This incident is especially unsettling given the gate's historical significance. The Shaw Farm gate, now rebuilt, was used as the starting point for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. The estate has scaled back armed patrols at certain entrances to ease tourist concerns, a decision that may warrant reevaluation after this breach.

Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family has lived since 2022, was chosen for its proximity to Lambrook, the school attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family aimed to provide their children with a sense of normalcy, but the break-in is a chilling reminder of the risks associated with living in such a high-profile location. The cottage itself, a Grade II-listed property built in 1831, carries a storied history, but its relatively modest size and lack of live-in staff make it less fortified than other royal residences.

This is not the first time the Crown Estate has faced security breaches. On Christmas Day 2021, an intruder armed with a crossbow scaled Windsor Castle's walls, intending to harm Queen Elizabeth II. The individual was later convicted of treason and sentenced to nine years in prison.