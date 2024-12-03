Sexyy Red is speaking out after being accused of having sex with her child's father while being infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

On the morning of Dec. 3, Red took to social media, denying the accusation in a video.

"Y'all never want to post no positive s**t. I don't give a f**k, I hope y'all get burned," she said. Red also posted on her Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter), "Yal wanna know why Idc... 1. it's not true 2. yal believe anything on dis app."

Yal wanna kno why Idc...

1. it's not true

2. yal believe anything on dis app — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) December 3, 2024

The "SkeeYee" rapper also seemingly reacted to the man's claim in a tweet shared the previous evening, writing, "Is this ah prank?"

As explained in an Instagram carousel full of clips shared by DJ Akademiks, a man who goes by the moniker of Wu recorded himself having a phone conversation with a woman, whom he says is Sexyy Red. He claimed that she failed to disclose that she had herpes during their relationship. "Do you tell them n****s you're burning, or do you lie to them like you did me?" he asked the woman on the line. "That's what you did; you lied to me for six months and didn't tell me you had that s**t."

"I don't care about y'all getting burned," the woman, allegedly Red, responded on the phone. "I don't give a f**k. I hope you get AIDS."

Read More: Sexyy Red Invites Kodak Black On Her Tour After He Confessed He's 'Lonely Out Here' In A Heartbreaking Post

Wut then went on Instagram Live on Dec. 2, where he spoke further about the matter. "So y'all wanna know how HSV2 type 1 or 2 work? This how this s**t go. You can't get rid of that s**t," he explained. "If you f**k somebody that got this s**t while they're having an outbreak, then you could contract it. But if you don't, you won't contract it."

He clarified that though he didn't contract herpes from Red, he wanted to expose her.

Sexyy Red’s baby father accuses her of burning during their phone convo he recorded



“Everybody getting burnt, idgaf” pic.twitter.com/IJaAh50lTJ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 3, 2024

Wu also shared a screenshot from what appears to be Red's private Facebook account, in which she allegedly posted, "who my bd biggest opp? I got an big fat wet p***y waitin for you."

He captioned the video, "She said she burning errbody getting burnt. You gotta be strong for det nawf side p***y kuh it's not for da weak n I'm da weak."

The rapper announced she was expecting her second child in October 2023. She gave birth in February, but had not revealed the identity of the baby's father.

Read More: Sexyy Red Backs Kamala Harris After Previously Supporting Trump: 'Don't Tell Us What to Do With Our C**chies'