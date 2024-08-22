Sexyy Red is eager to bring Kodak Black on tour with her after he recently shared a heartfelt post about feeling lonely.

On Thursday, Sexyy Red went live on Instagram to uplift the Florida rapper, responding to his emotional post.

"What up, Yak. I seen your post," she starts in the video below. "[People] don't love you unless you got some money for them. I said I feel you, Yak. It's OK. We finna go on tour. [...] You gone thug with me, OK? We both got some money. We gon' thug. We gon' have fun. [...] I'ma turn you up."

Earlier in the week, Kodak Black had worried fans when he posted on Instagram, "Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain't paying. Lonely af [as f**k] out here bro."

After his message went viral, Kodak, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, addressed concerns in a video posted on social media.

"A lot of y'all [...] act like y'all don't see that [I] just posted [...] on my Story. Like, I might be [...] sad," he wrote. "You [people] know that I just posted that on my story and I might be [...] sad and I might [...] cry. They gon' act like they don't know, they don't see."

In other Kodak news, the 27-year-old shared a positive message to the youth in early August, but the way he conveyed his advice sparked debates online about the delivery.

The rapper recently visited a youth football team in Florida with encouraging words in a speech. According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' Kodak Black shared a drug-free message.

"Say no to drugs, they're too good," he said. "Y'all going to like them and go crazy." It appeared the "Super Gremlin" rapper had a joint behind his year and was holding a bottle of alcohol while addressing the team.

Sexyy Red, born Janae Nierah Wherry, is set to begin her Sexyy 4 President tour. The tour was originally set to start today in Seattle at WAMU Theater, but the show and several others were canceled. The tour is now scheduled to kick off on August 24 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, with Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and Blakeiana also set to perform.