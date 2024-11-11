Last night, DJ Akademiks unleashed a fiery tirade against Halle Bailey, ex-girlfriend and mother of rapper DDG's child, Halo.

In a stream packed with insults and wild accusations, Akademiks targeted Bailey's character, parenting, and alleged motivations, sparking widespread backlash online.

Throughout his rant, Akademiks, real name Livingston Allen, repeatedly referred to Bailey as a manipulative "bitter baby mom."

"This woman thinks she has leverage over him just because she had his child," Akademiks said. He described Bailey's public objection to Halo appearing on Kai Cenat's stream as a ploy for attention. Quoting her now-deleted tweet, he mocked her words: "'Hi everyone, just so you know, I'm out of town, and I don't approve of my baby being on stream tonight.' She said 'my baby' like the kid isn't also DDG's."

Akademiks went further, accusing Bailey of using the internet to paint herself as a victim. "She knows how to mobilize her army of single baby mamas and her fans. She wants to make DDG look like a bad parent when she's done the exact same thing—posting their child online for millions of likes," he ranted.

yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo 🩷✨ — Halle (@HalleBailey) November 7, 2024

Not stopping there, the 33-year-old compared Bailey to other controversial figures in the entertainment industry, saying, "Let's not act like Halle is different from Chrisean Rock. They're all the same, using kids as pawns." He also criticized her alleged overreaction to Halo appearing on the livestream: "She deleted her Instagram, played the postpartum card, and then came back to say, 'Maybe I overreacted.' That's damage control because she got cooked in the Shade Room comments."

Akademiks also issued a grim prediction about Bailey's future actions, claiming, "Her next move will be to call him abusive. That's the script these women follow when they can't get what they want."

DDG, who has faced his share of criticism in the fallout, responded to Akademiks' rant by attempting to defuse tensions. "Please don't diss her. I got unconditional love and respect for her," he said during his own stream.