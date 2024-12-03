Bhad Bhabie, rapper and internet personality, has expressed her hopes for expanding her family with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Despite dealing with health challenges, Bhad Bhabie appeared upbeat about her future in a recent video shared on social media.

In the video, her boyfriend Le Vaughn is seen filming the couple while they lie in bed with their daughter, Kali Love. He asked Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, directly if she wanted more children in the future, to which she responded positively.

She shared that she would be open to having two more kids with Le Vaughn but clarified that they would need to wait until after her current medical treatment is completed.

When Le Vaughn asked her to elaborate on the treatment, the Florida native simply replied, "We gotta wait until after my medicine." While Le Vaughn seemed delighted by the possibility of adding to their family, he jokingly shared his own wish to have a total of 10 children, leaving Bhad Bhabie visibly shocked by the idea.

As previously reported, the music artist revealed that she was undergoing treatment involving "cancer medicine," sparking concern among her fans. The announcement came after she noted that the medication was causing her to lose weight. While she has not provided further details about her diagnosis, a family source later confirmed that the rapper is battling cancer and is receiving professional medical care.

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, defended her daughter against skeptics who questioned the authenticity of her health challenges. In response to the criticism, Barbara called the comments "beyond disgusting," emphasizing the seriousness of her daughter's condition.

The former 'Dr. Phil' guest and Le Vaughn made headlines in July 2024 after she accused him of being physically abusive. Just months after they welcomed their first child together, the 21-year-old shared videos of the alleged assaults and announced they called it quits.

"Me and [Le Vaughn] ain't been together [for real] since May!" read Bhad Bhabie's now-deleted post on Instagram Story, as seen in screenshots provided by 'The Shade Room.'

The OnlyFans model then uploaded surveillance footage allegedly showing her in a physical altercation with a man who she says was Le Vaughn. The videos, which have since been deleted from her account, were reposted on X. In the first video, Bhad Bhabie could be seen falling to the ground after the man appeared to move his hand toward her face. Due to the angle, it is unclear if his hand made contact with her face or body. The second video showed the man appearing to drag Bhad Bhabie forward by her hair before pushing her to the ground and walking away.

Viewer discretion advised.

Bhad Bhabie went on to post photos showing her face injured, with one eye swollen shut.

In another now-deleted Instagram Story, Bhad Bhabie shared a quote that read: "I used to tolerate a lot because I didn't want to lose people, but now I realize those aren't my people. Set boundaries."