Peyton Spaht, the heiress hailing from San Francisco, has decided to break her silence about the attention swirling around her attendance at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

At the prestigious gathering dubbed as the "Nepo Baby Ball," which serves as a significant milestone for affluent families and is considered as the Met Gala for younger people, Spaht's look became the talk of the town as it overshadowed Apple Martin's presence.

Spaht wore in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown featuring a flowing skirt embellished with mythical imagery and intricate rococo elements, while Martin donned a strapless blue Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Finally, Peyton Spaht, wearing Dolce & Gabanna Alta Moda pic.twitter.com/lUNLZL93Qd — franck sorbier (@helloahihowru) December 1, 2024

"The beautiful red head's dress is stunning," one social media user wrote, while another said, "I think the red head's dress is the most stunning."

Apple Martin, daughter of Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow, wearing Valentino couture by Alessandro Michele pic.twitter.com/4gcNTZyAtK — franck sorbier (@helloahihowru) December 1, 2024

A third wrote, "All the young ladies are beautiful however, the red haired girl was definitely the belle of the ball. She really stands out as a natural beauty and her choice of dress was perfect."

Spaht, 20, provided a sneak peek into the ball, capturing heartwarming moments with Martin showing there's no bad blood between them.

In a since-deleted TikTok video as reported by the Daily Mail, the duo leaned in close, flashing kissy faces while Martin cheekily stuck out her tongue. In another clip, Martin appeared on camera accompanied by newcomer Lucia Ponti.

This comes after Martin was recently met with allegations of being a "mean girl" when a video went viral. The clip captured at the event quickly gained popularity on TikTok, showing Martin striking a pose for a photographer and seemingly photobombing someone's special moment.

According to one comment on the video, "They could never make me like you Apple Martin," while a second said, "Is giving Serena van der Woodsen."

"She just came and stole that other girl's thunder...ok," a third commented, while a fourth wrote, "That looks like a scene in a teenage movie where the mean girl steals someone the show."

Upon reviewing several videos that surfaced, body language expert Judi James observed that Martin was intentionally drawing attention to themselves and eagerly seeking the limelight.

She told the Daily Mail, "It looks as though Apple is itching to get in front of the lenses."

"She appears to upstage the first woman by stepping forward and showboating for the cameras, adopting some more dramatic poses that suggest she is anything but a shy introvert."

She went on, "Considering her more private years growing up, Apple really does seem to have burst onto the scene here with body language that looks so confident she leaves her [own] mother looking rather camera-shy beside her."