Madonna has officially voted for her presidential bet, Kamala Harris.

The Queen of Pop headed to the polls on Tuesday with her 28-year-old daughter Lourdes in tow.

In a series of photos she shared in her Instagram Stories, Madonna was seen voting at the poll place with Lourdes, her daughter with ex Carlos Leon.

"We voted. Going to go home and pray now!! #kamalaharris for President! Save our country," she wrote as an overlay text on the first snap she shared.

The Daily Mail also spotted the mother-and-daughter duo when they stepped out to practice their right to suffrage. In a video published by the outlet, the pop legend is seen rocking a dark overcoat over a see-through top and black pants. She had a baseball cap and sunglasses on, along with an "I Voted" pin.

Read more: Travis Kelce Spotted at the Polls in Kansas After He Reportedly Liked a Post Supporting Harris

Meanwhile, Lourdes wore a chic black top and paired it with vibrant camo joggers to the voting precinct. She also proudly wore the same "I Voted" pin after casting her vote.

Last Thursday, Madonna revealed on Instagram, where she has over 19.8 million followers, that she would be flying back to the U.S. from Paris, France, to vote in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

"Paris was so FUN! It was hard to leave, but I had. to come home.to V.O.T.E. @kamalaharris For. President!!!!" she captioned a compilation of snaps showing her posing for the camera in Paris.

Madonna is just one of the many Hollywood stars and celebrities to openly endorse Harris for president in the national election, including Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and John Oliver, among others.