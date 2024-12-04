Ralph Fiennes Names Cillian Murphy as Top Pick to Take Over Voldemort Role in HBO Reboot
As HBO moves forward with the development of the "Harry Potter" adaptation, there are several speculations as to who will play the iconic characters that everybody loved and hated from the books and movies.
Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the movie franchise, shared his thoughts on a potential successor for the iconic role in future adaptations.
He expressed to see Cillian Murphy take on the mantle of the dark wizard, telling Andy Cohen during their live chat, "Cillian is a fantastic actor."
"That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah."
The English actor first appeared in the fourth installment of the "Harry Potter" series, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," and continued in all the following movies in the franchise.
Murphy is often suggested as a top contender for the TV antagonist based on J.K. Rowling's beloved seven-part series.
While the validity of these claims is not confirmed, the excitement surrounding the characters shows the strong interest in seeing the Murphy play the dark wizard.
This comes just before HBO made the announcement about reviving the "Harry Potter" series for TV where Fiennes shared with Variety his willingness to reprise the role of He Who Shall Not Be Named.
He expressed certainty, stating that there was "no question about it."