As HBO moves forward with the development of the "Harry Potter" adaptation, there are several speculations as to who will play the iconic characters that everybody loved and hated from the books and movies.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the movie franchise, shared his thoughts on a potential successor for the iconic role in future adaptations.

He expressed to see Cillian Murphy take on the mantle of the dark wizard, telling Andy Cohen during their live chat, "Cillian is a fantastic actor."

"That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah."

The English actor first appeared in the fourth installment of the "Harry Potter" series, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," and continued in all the following movies in the franchise.

Murphy is often suggested as a top contender for the TV antagonist based on J.K. Rowling's beloved seven-part series.

According to new rumors, Cillian Murphy is being considered for the role of Voldemort for the new “HARRY POTTER” TV series.



How would you feel if this turned out to be true? pic.twitter.com/qMU8rPJvCy — Bradley Osborn ✝️🏳️‍🌈 (@the_Bradster007) September 14, 2024

He’d kill in this role — Dom (@domtom010) September 14, 2024

WHAT THAT WOULD BE PERFECT I THINK — Flashpoint #Superman #DCComics (@DCUFlashpointC) September 14, 2024

Cash grab. It better fucking be good. — CriticalArchitect (@crit_architect) October 23, 2023

He’d be amazing but I have said for six or seven years now that Cillian Murphy is the only actor who can follow Alan Rickman as Snape. He would be perfect as Snape. — Tim Hiley (@binboy92) October 23, 2023

Any part he plays becomes him so I wouldn't begrudge him any role. He's fantastic in any role He plays. 😍

He would make a good Tom Riddle, but Voldermort??? Maybe Fiennes should do that bit — Nonye Lumm (@Nonyelum2010) October 24, 2023

While the validity of these claims is not confirmed, the excitement surrounding the characters shows the strong interest in seeing the Murphy play the dark wizard.

This comes just before HBO made the announcement about reviving the "Harry Potter" series for TV where Fiennes shared with Variety his willingness to reprise the role of He Who Shall Not Be Named.

He expressed certainty, stating that there was "no question about it."