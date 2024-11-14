Fiona Shaw, who portrayed Harry Potter's cantankerous Aunt Petunia in the film series, isn't fully on board with HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Shaw was seemingly taken aback by the news, remarking "How dare you!" when asked her thoughts on the series.

Reflecting further, Shaw acknowledged that it's not uncommon for there to be various adaptations of beloved classics. "I mean, can stories be retold? They must be retold over time," she said. "It seems to me no time [has passed] since we told it, but maybe it's [for] a whole new generation."

The 66-year-old also offered a more positive note, saying she wishes the cast of the series "well."

Shaw isn't the only Harry Potter alum to have shared their thoughts on the upcoming iteration of J.K. Rowling's novels. Last year, Daniel Radcliffe was asked by ComicBook.com if he'd consider making an appearance in the HBO show. He said, "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

The actor added that while he is "not seeking [the cameo] out in any way," he does wish the cast and crew "all the luck in the world" and is "very excited to have that torch passed."

The TV show, which is expected to premiere in 2026, tapped Succession consulting producer Francesca Gardiner as its showrunner. In September, a casting call was launched in the UK and Ireland to find children between the ages of 9 and 11 to play Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and the titular character. It appears that filming will begin in the spring, as the casting call mentions that the children must be between that age range in April 2025 to be considered.

Though some fans have raised concerns about HBO's decision to move forward with the series given Rowling's transphobic comments on social media, the network's CEO Casey Bloys recently confirmed at a press event that the author has been "fairly involved" in the making of the show. "She was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and director, and I imagine she'll have opinions on casting," he added. "It hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers and production staff. So we haven't felt an impact from that."