Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey shared some heartbreaking news.

On the morning of Dec. 4, the Australian reality TV star announced on Instagram that his dad passed away with a post featuring family photos. The 27-year-old wrote, "I love you Dad, I miss you. I'll catch you on the other side."

He shared more pictures on his Instagram Stories, including one of himself and his father recreating a sweet childhood photo. Jowsey also thanked fans for "all the lovely messages" and urged them to "hug your parents." He did not share further details about his father's death.

The Dancing With the Stars season 32 contestant had previously disclosed his dad's health issues while appearing on Live From the Other Side with Tyler Henry in October. He was told by the psychic medium that spirits acknowledged his father's health issues.

"When we talk about your dad, do you know if health-wise...when we talk about like living-related stuff, I feel like I have to talk about well-being," said Henry. He mentioned that in the messages he had received from spirits who had passed, he was being shown that Jowsey's dad had a medical "red flag" that required him to receive treatment.

"[Spirits] are kind of going back to it, being like, 'Be careful about this. Watch out for this,' " explained Jowsey.

Jowsey confirmed this was true, explaining that his dad "had a bit of a problem with his liver for a little bit and a few other things."

"We want to keep in mind for him snoring when he sleeps—which is like sleep apnea, which can sometimes create a heart problem—and keeping in mind, of course, the liver, but also just heart keeps popping in," Henry advised at the time.

