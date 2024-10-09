Fans are reacting online after 'Dancing with the Stars' loser alum Harry Jowsey appeared in the crowd.

Season 33 of the fan-favorite show aired 'Soul Train Night' on October 7, and the sight of former contestant Harry Jowsey from Season 32 left fans in a tizzy due to his alleged nasty vibes and reputation.

Jowsey, 27, had kindled a relationship with his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, which even led to some rumors that the two had been dating. He reportedly went on to break Arnold's heart.

If that wasn't bad enough, the reality star found himself in some hot water after he appeared in Season 2 of Netflix's 'Perfect Match,' causing his on-screen reputation to ultimately tank.

The smooth-talker found himself telling 'Love Is Blind' star Jess Vestal that he was in love with her before indulging in conversation surrounding marriage — and even kids.

That said, he'd later end up locking lips with 'Too Hot To Handle's' Melinda Berry during his time away from Vestal, and lying about the interaction later.

Fans across Twitter, now X, clapped back regarding Jowsey who was spotted in the audience Monday night, with one posting a funny video with the caption: "Just saw harry jowsey in the corner of my screen #DWTS," with a video of a woman throwing hands.

"Must have missed that...thank God," one fan replied in the comments. "Harry broke you," another penned. "Deada*s," a third fan agreed.

"Oh please tell me that's not Harry Joswey in the audience. #DWTS," another fan posted with a nervous face. "Yep it's rumored he was there for Rhylee," a fellow fan suspected.

"Me protecting every female in that ballroom from gene simmons #DWTS," another added, regarding fans' claims that he commented on every woman's looks.

'Dancing with the Stars' premieres Tuesdays on ABC or Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/PT.