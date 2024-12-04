Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 has had a successful start, with three episodes thus far filled with messy divorces and catfights. However, it's the show's newest member Jennifer Tilly who is making headlines.

The Bride of Chucky actress revealed on the show that after divorcing The Simpsons developer and producer Sam Simon after seven years of marriage, she secured herself a pretty hefty check.

"I was married to him for seven years. We were together for about 10 years, and then when we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement," the 66-year-old shared with her cast mates. "Nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of years. Honestly, every day, I'm like, 'Thank you Sam!'"

💵💰 Jennifer Tilly is a billionaire from her Simpsons cut every year. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dHn2ZyOjvr — 𝒾𝓈𝓃𝓉𝒹𝒶𝓋𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 (@IsntDaveOne) December 4, 2024

The two were married from 1984 to 1991, with the show debuting in 1989 and still going strong. Though Tilly has earned some big checks from her acting roles and professional poker playing, her estimated net worth of $40 million is largely thanks to The Simpsons royalties.

Tilly allegedly receives 30% of the net proceeds that Simon's estate receives from Fox. This means that if Simon's estate brings in $10 million per year from the show, Tilly would receive roughly $3 million annually.

Tilly now has reality television to add to her roster, a venture she embarked on bravely. She shared with Vulture that she had "always been a superfan" of the hit reality show and was excited to join the cast.

"To me, it's like working with Martin Scorsese," Tilly said. "My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives is experiencing zero gravity. I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne and the other ladies than I was when I met Elizabeth Taylor."