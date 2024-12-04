Anna Wintour is clearing up an urban legend about herself.

In an interview with BBC promoting the new London Lightroom exhibition "VOGUE: Inventing the Runway", the longtime Vogue editor-in-chief was asked about a comment Donatella Versace made in the docuseries In Vogue: The 90s. The famed designer claimed that nobody dares to say no to Wintour.

Interviewer Kate Razzall brought this up and noted that various people had mentioned the same about the 75-year-old to her.

"That is absolutely untrue," confirmed Wintour. "They often say no, but that's a good thing. No is a wonderful word."

Razzall was additionally curious about whether Wintour sees her iconic look as a persona different from who she is in her personal life. "I don't really think about it," she admitted. "What I'm really interested in is the creative aspect of my job."

While Wintour's meticulous style and frosty demeanor inspired The Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly, she was careful to express whether she actually thinks she has much in common with the role portrayed by Meryl Streep. She told BBC that it's "for the audience and for the people I work with to decide if there are any similarities between me and Miranda Priestly."

Elsewhere in the interview, the media executive clarified why she always wears sunglasses—even while inside. "They help me see and they help me not see," she explained. "They help me be seen and not seen. They are a prop, I would say."

Wintour has held her status as a leading figure in fashion since the 1970s, when she began working as a fashion editor. She took over Vogue in 1988, cementing its place as the biggest fashion magazine.

With "VOGUE: Inventing the Runway," the publication allows for the exhibition's attendees to get a front-row seat to many of the most memorable runway shows.

"At Vogue we've been lucky enough over the decades to see many incredible runway shows, which have often told the story of fashion as much as the clothes themselves," she said in a statement about the opportunity to put together the project. "This Lightroom experience is a wonderful opportunity for a lot more people to experience first hand the thrill of watching the history of fashion unfold right in front of them."

