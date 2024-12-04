DJ Yella, an original member of N.W.A, made headlines on December 2 after sharing a dramatic video of what appeared to be an exorcism during a church service.

The footage, posted to his Instagram account, showed the hip-hop pioneer experiencing what he described as a spiritual intervention.

In the video, Yella is seen standing beside a pastor when the situation suddenly intensifies. The DJ enters what appears to be a trance state and all of a sudden starts making loud grunting noises.

He can then be heard commanding to "release him, all the way out," after which Yella appears to return to normal.

The post's caption referenced N.W.A's "Straight Outta Compton," reading "You're Now About To Witness Something Real: And The Power Of GOD!!!"

The incident drew mixed reactions from social media followers, with some expressing skepticism while others offered support for his spiritual journey.

This spiritual display follows Yella's 2021 revelation about finding faith after his time in the adult film industry.

In a HipHopDX interview, he detailed his transformation from what he called his "darkest times," including a period of homelessness. Now serving as a church deacon, Yella has been vocal about his religious conversion, saying "Ever since I got saved, I never looked back."

The former N.W.A member also referenced these experiences in his memoir "Straight Outta Compton: My Untold Story," emphasizing that his goal in sharing his story wasn't financial gain but rather to demonstrate "how good God was" in transforming his life.