It seems Dave Portnoy is keeping his estranged wife Renee on board for the fruits of their labor.

The businessman, who founded the popular sports and pop culture digital media company Barstool Sports, recently revealed that he still shares a bank account with his estranged wife.

The 47-year-old opened up on their unusual situation during his appearance on the Sage Seal podcast, admitting that he lets Renee use his earnings anytime she'd like deeming her a pivotal part of his success.

"We met when Barstool was nothing, so she rode the grind up with us ... She was with me every step of the way," the founder revealed. "So in my mind, she's entitled to enjoy the fruits of it," he defended, per the 'Daily Mail.'

If that wasn't enough, Portnoy maintained that despite the two going their separate ways, he stood firm on giving her "full access" to his money. That said, the businessman reported a whopping net-worth of $250 million.

"She currently has access to all my money," the 47-year-old stated. "If she just wanted to be like, I'm taking it and be gone, she could," he said, adding that Renee was with him "when Barstool was nothing" and stayed by his side "every step of the way."

The business owner is simply sticking to the script, going on to add that over so many years he fully trusts her and doesn't seem to be worried at all.

"We've had that joint bank account forever. I trust her implicitly. She has full access for a long time," he said, defending that he has zero worry that she'll abuse it. "No, she's far more frugal than I am," the businessman said of Renee.

Dave also called Renee his "best friend" adding that you "can't replace someone who has seen everything you've been through."'

Back in May, it was revealed that he and his estranged wife are in fact still technically married. During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the media boss once again reiterated that the two have a great relationship.

"The judge looked at [the petition] and said 'Nope he has too much money' and wouldn't accept it," he said of their initial attempts to separate, per the 'Daily Mail.'