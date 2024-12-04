"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper recently revealed that Donald Trump's campaign reached out to her team to appear on the show, though ultimately, they decided to bring on VP Kamala Harris instead.

The revelation was shared while Cooper spoke at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, stating that she "didn't want to technically get into politics" but moved forward with having Harris on her show because she saw it as an opportunity to have "a larger conversation."

While both presidential campaigns had reached out about appearing on "Call Her Daddy," it was only Harris who successfully appeared, after her team "had a Zoom call with Trump's team." This comes after Cooper publicly invited Trump on "Call Her Daddy" in early October, asking to "have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women's rights in this country."

During the summit, Cooper also shared that she was intentional about focusing Harris' interview on abortion: "It's about women's right to their body. Why not have someone on ['Call Her Daddy'] who could have a big effect on the country? So I did it. And it was fun." She said the time she spent researching for the interview was "probably the most I ever did."

This conversation comes after it was revealed that Harris' campaign also tried to get the Vice President on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, though their request was ultimately denied by the show. She also received much backlash for her "Call Her Daddy" appearance, as many criticized the decision for being "tone deaf" and an "empty pandering."

Reports also arose that the Harris campaign spent $100,000 to build a set in Washington, D.C. to replicate the original "Call Her Daddy" studio, though Cooper denies the chatter. "Not true," she said. "My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn't cost six figures."