Keith Lee might have some hands for Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson as the TikTok star claimed he'd take him down easily in a boxing match.

The social media food reviewer appeared on an episode of the fan-favorite show "Club Shay Shay," where host Shannon Sharpe inquired about whether Jake Paul was his preferred celeb boxing match.

However, Lee has his "gloves" set on former football wide receiver, who he referred to as "Ocho" as a particular contender. "I'll take Ocho down," the social media star teased.

"If I'm gonna' do anybody let's go Chad. Let's go, Ocho," Lee, 28, stated boldly. "One...Ocho was talkin' hot. He was talking crazy...But we've had a conversation since...Chad didn't mean no harm, but — if you wanna put the gloves on we can put the gloves on," the trained boxer teased.

"I ain't gone lie. I'll whoop Chad a*s," the food critic stated matter-of-factly. "I'll take Ocho down through there — and again that's coming from a place of love, I'll take Ocho down through there," he reiterated, prompting Sharpe and their team to double over in laughter.

"And I feel like we'd sell out a big one for that," the 28-year-old teased. Sharpe chimed in, mentioning that the former football star has "size and reach." That said, the father of two didn't flinch at all.

"Ocho, what...190?" Lee inquired, beginning to size up the former Cincinnati Bengals athlete. "You gotta' be two-something to do something around here. I ain't gone lie," Lee responded regarding Johnson's height and weight.

"Ocho, now you say you want that smoke, you been calling out Andre Ward and all these — Keith Lee say he got these hands for you. And he said they updated too — and registered — in 10 different states."

"And we gonna hug each other and pray afterwards," Lee agreed. "Because God is amazing."

The rift between Johnson and Lee began when he clapped back at the food critic for his opinion on the Atlanta food scene. According to him, it was his 26-year-old daughter Jicyra who ultimately "got him together."

"My daughter text me, like....my daughter hit me, like, 'Listen, we Team Keith Lee over here.' ... You know, when your daughter get you together, yeah, you ain't gon' win that," the athlete admitted.

Fans are now on stand-by as to whether Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson will officially agree to duke it out in the boxing ring with the food critic "with love," per Keith Lee.