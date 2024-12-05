YouTuber-turned-streamer Fousey has become widely known for his extensive pranks and skits, though his most recent trending video may have been a little too real.

Fousey, who gifted his new girlfriend a $6,000 ring after only knowing her for only two days, has frequently featured her in his content, though she became the center of quite the chaotic video. After Fousey allegedly finds out that she's been cheating on him, he hops on the phone to leave her a very passionate voice note.

"Get your s—t, all of your clothes, don't even put it in the car. Burn it. You're f——g dead to me. Every single thing I've said to you is a f——g lie, I didn't love you. When I f——d you, I thought about my ex. I f——g hate you."

Many took to social media to share their reaction, finding the whole situation to be ultimately preposterous. "This guy is pushing 40 btw," noted one X user. "I mean obviously u getting cheated on you gon snap but this mf nearly 40 years old and still acting like a child every single week, what's new."

Some wonder if the clip is real at all, adding, "Fousey has reached a point where everything in his life is meant to be a clip, nothing is real, just content."

This wasn't Fousey's only recent emotional outburst. In light of the news that streamer Kai Cenat refused to collaborate with him, Fousey had a full-on meltdown, claiming most of Cenat's views are bots.

Fousey CRASHES OUT on Kai Cenat after Kai not wanting to collab and have Fousey on stream & also says Kai viewbots 😳



"He's too media trained to have on someone like me," Fousey claims. "He hides behind 'Oh, I don't want you to embarrass yourself,' no you don't. You don't want to f—-k your bag. You don't respect me enough as a man."