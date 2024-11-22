Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is having an excellent year. He's had some of the biggest celebrities join on his incredibly successful streaming channel while traveling the world and getting paid big bucks off of brand deals.

His 'Mafiathon 2' livestream, a non-stop stream set to last the entire month of November, has lent to a plethora of viral moments and celebrity guest appearances, from GloRilla to Bill Nye to Quavo.

However, social media has suddenly turned on Cenat after the 22-year-old exhibited seemingly homophobic behavior during a livestream. When Cenat's friends Ray and RaKai were innocently laying on each other during a ride in Cenat's party bus, see responded pretty passionately. "Ray, you gotta chill bro," Centat proclaimed. "Y'all was just cuddling? Ray really might be [gay.]"

Why do we just casually accept how frequently and obnoxiously homophobic Kai Cenat is ???pic.twitter.com/vf7xhc7Qs5 — Banjee Barbie 🍉🇵🇸 (@BoujeeNBanjee) November 21, 2024

Cenat seemed upset during the entire interaction, as his friends pleaded their heterosexual innocence. Social media has had a loud response to the off-beat moment, finding it disappointing that he would be so triggered at the potential of his friend being queer.

people are shocked that kai cenat is homophobic ? pic.twitter.com/twaYe3yebY — dan | check pin 📌 (@nostopit_4) November 22, 2024

where did we get this idea that kai cenat wasn’t homophobic first of all https://t.co/QMQzhjuRLD pic.twitter.com/ygCl6S7ZXT — ☆ the remix (@burner78779) November 22, 2024

mind you kai is a homophobe and r*pe apologist but every celebrity and their company wanna support this guy https://t.co/swxOZu8Ako — Nemesis (@nemesislacroix) October 14, 2024

While some were surprised at the behavior, others found it made perfect sense, pointing out that him allowing R&B star Chris Brown to join his livestream mad him an abuser apologist, as well.

Kai cenat is so weird cuz one day he’ll do the most chill shit like play a game or like earlier he had dashie on stream and then bring out the worst fucking human beings on earth like Benny blanco and Chris brown and be openly homophobic like what https://t.co/ge6drXNta4 — Max🐈‍⬛ (@ch0errykisses) November 22, 2024

Brown dropped many revelations during his time on Cenat's stream, including that he currently has multiple romantic partners. When Cenat asked Brown, "Are you in a relationship right now?" the singer initially hesitated, asking, "Me? Am I in a relationship?" before admitting, "I'm in multiple."