Hailey Bieber is reportedly ready to take control of husband Justin Bieber's career and wants to be as influential in his career as Jay-Z has been with Beyoncé's.

Looking at the one of the strongest power duos of the music industry, a source close to the couple has told InTouch Weekly that Hailey is inspired by their successful partnership.

It has long been known that Jay-Z plays an instrumental role behind the scenes in Beyoncé's career from being a Destiny's Child member to a global solo superstar.

Justin is known to have been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that forced him to take a break from his music career.

Having been married for six years, Hailey and Justin recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, which has further drawn attention to their lives.

Insiders believe that Hailey thinks Justin still has the potential to do bigger things and that she is the one to help him get there.

A source told InTouch that she wants to be "instrumental" in shaping his artistic direction and helping him navigate the industry.

"That's the sort of strategic role that Hailey can take on for Justin," the source said. "She's very tapped into social media and just has a natural instinct about what is next."

"Plus, she's got her finger on the pulse of his fans and what they want from him, which is invaluable when it comes to marketing," the source added.

Justin's issues with facial paralysis were first revealed in 2022 when the pop star had to cancel his tour. He initially attributed the cancelation to a medical issue.

With him stepping back from the spotlight, Hailey is reportedly all set to steer his career in different directions.

The Biebers have always been a duo, and fans are looking forward to seeing how Hailey will affect any new work Justin will release.