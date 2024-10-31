Hailey Bieber recently shared rare photos of her new baby with fans while celebrating Halloween and the final days leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

The adorable photo, posted online Thursday, October 31 on her Instagram Stories, also encouraged viewers to head to the polls.

The Rhode founder appeared to be traveling, as she snapped a pic of her son, Jack Blues, who was wearing a bright-colored onesie while strapped in a baby seat. Jack's foot had a sticker that read: "I Voted."

"Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote," the new mother, 27, wrote alongside a spooky ghost emoji.

Her superstar husband, Justin Bieber, also posted photos of their baby, teasing with an angled shot of just his foot. "Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber," the entertainer wrote alongside a teddy bear emoji.

It seems the two are upholding a family tradition which highlights the same name initials, "JB" which has reportedly traveled through the Bieber family for a couple of generations, leading up till now.

The "Yummy" singer has the same "JB" initials, in addition to his dad, Jeremy Bieber, and some of his siblings. A source close to the entertainer told 'PEOPLE' that Justin is "already a great dad."

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin," the source added. "He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

In other Halloween news, Power 105.1's DJ Envy was recently dragged by fans after dressing up his 8-year-old daughter up as Lil' Kim for the spooky season.

Fans broke their ankles running to the comment section, maintaining that his minor daughter, Brooklyn, was simply too young to embody such an adult look. "This is gross and inappropriate to have your child out here dressing & rapping like this for the world to see," one fan wrote.

Despite the family receiving a massive backlash regarding the post, DJ Envy has yet to respond.