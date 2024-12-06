Three basketball players from Southern Utah University, including the son of rapper Master P, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing refrigerators from the university campus.

Hercy Miller, 24, Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25, who all play for the SUU Thunderbirds, are facing theft charges stemming from the incident, as reported by 'KTVX-TV.'

According to arrest records obtained by the station, the men allegedly took two refrigerators valued at $1,500 each from the loading dock of the Cedar City campus bookstore. Security footage revealed the individuals loading the appliances into their vehicles on November 11, 'KSL News Radio' reported.

When questioned by police, Dadson Jr. and Miller explained that they assumed the refrigerators were abandoned because they had been sitting on the dock for "almost a month." The affidavit quoted Dadson Jr. saying, "I believed they were being thrown away and that it was OK to take them." Felder admitted helping to load the refrigerators but claimed the idea originated with one of the other suspects.

Court documents also indicate that officers later located the stolen appliances inside two of the men's apartments and in the garage of the third. All three players were booked into the Iron County Jail on November 27 and released the following day.

Hercy Miller, who transferred to SUU from Louisville this season, has been averaging 8.8 points per game as a 6-foot-3 guard. Despite the charges, Miller, Dadson, and Felder participated in a game on December 3, contributing to the team's 90-55 victory over Park University Gilbert.

Responding to the situation, SUU head coach Rob Jeter told 'TMZ Sports' that the matter appeared to be a misunderstanding.

"The university is working to get this thing resolved quickly," he said.

The university has not made a comment about the player's arrest, and the status of their eligibility is still unknown.